IG Queries UGX 206 Million Valley Dams Project in Agago

James Peny-Wii, the Director of Project Risk, Monitoring and Control at IG, says that reports indicated the beneficiaries lost a great share of the project fund to the contractor in procuring equipment.
IG Queries UGX 206 Million Valley Dams Project in Agago11 Apr 2021, 10:00 Comments 139 Views Agago, Uganda Business and finance Local government Northern Updates
The IG Director James Penywii monitors the newly excavated Anyami valey tank in Adilang Subcounty, Agago District on Friday.
Tagged with: Adilang Sub –County James Penwii Lamiyo Subcounty
