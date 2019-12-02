Alex Otto
IG Urges Gov’t to Strengthen Local Complaint Mechanisms in Corruption Fight

2 Dec 2019 Kampala, Uganda
Bamugemereire says that 50 per cent of the complaints recorded by the Inspectorate of Government are matters concerning irregularities in recruitment for jobs and failure to pay pension and salaries, among others, which can be handled at the local level.

 

