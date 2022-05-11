IG Wants OPM Officials Interdicted For Alleged Theft of UGX 1.2B

In short
A report from the IG indicates that part of the project money banked on account number 3100082 at Centenary Bank Gulu Branch was secretly transferred on April 30th this year without the knowledge of the project implementers.
IG Wants OPM Officials Interdicted For Alleged Theft of UGX 1.2B11 May 2022, 17:19 Comments 118 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Crime Local government Updates
James Penywii, Director Project Risk, Monitoring and Control at IG speaking at the refreshers training for comunity trainers in Gulu City on Wednesday.
In short
Tagged with: Interdiction Office of the Prime Minister (OPM)
Mentioned: Inspectorate of Government
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.