Lubulwa Henry
12:21

IGAD, NDA Partner to Improve Quality of Medicines in Nomadic Regions

21 Jun 2019, 12:15 Comments 114 Views Entebbe, Uganda Environment East Africa Report
IGAD Summit

IGAD Summit

In short
This is part of the efforts by the United Nations Development Program-UNDP and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development – IGAD, to ensure safety, security and health wellbeing of Nomads in the North Eastern Part of Uganda, North Western Kenya and South Eastern South Sudan.

 

Tagged with: nomadic region
Mentioned: IGAD united nations development programme

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.