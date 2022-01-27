IGAD Prioritizes Groundwater Management for Regional Peace, Security and Stability

A panel of officials under the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development - IGAD discussing Groundwater for Resilience at Imperial Golf View Hotel in Entebbe . Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short

John Mulimba, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (Regional Co-operation) notes that geo-water gaps in the region are being compounded by the ever-increasing human population, which requires an integrated policy approach to address the demand for freshwater.