Alex Otto
16:20

IGAD: Security Improving in Region

24 Jan 2019, 16:20 Comments 136 Views East Africa Updates
The IGAD meeting at Sheraton hotel IGAD

The IGAD meeting at Sheraton hotel Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Dr Koang Tutlam Dung, the Representative of the IGAD Chair Country cites the changing situation in South Sudan following the signing of the Revitalized peace agreement among the parties, the situation in Somalia where the Government is getting more functional in discharging its duties and responsibilities as some of the indications that the region is becoming stable.

 

Tagged with: peace and security horn of africa igad says security improving in region situation in sudan and somalia dr congo
Mentioned: igad european union

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.