IGAD: Security Improving in Region

In short
Dr Koang Tutlam Dung, the Representative of the IGAD Chair Country cites the changing situation in South Sudan following the signing of the Revitalized peace agreement among the parties, the situation in Somalia where the Government is getting more functional in discharging its duties and responsibilities as some of the indications that the region is becoming stable.
IGAD: Security Improving in Region24 Jan 2019
