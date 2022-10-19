IGAD Starts Validation of Regional Academic Qualifications

In short
Kassa Kebede Tsegaye from Djibouti, IGAD's Senior Coordinator Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (ESTI) told URN that the framework being developed is to help qualifications of citizens, including refugees to promote social transformation among the partner states with a total population of 230 million people.
IGAD Starts Validation of Regional Academic Qualifications19 Oct 2022, 18:35 Comments 127 Views Education Human rights Business and finance Report
The IGAD Delegates attending the regional Qualifications Framework Conference (RQF) in Uganda - Photo by Dominic Ochola_URN
