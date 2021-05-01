Alex Otto
15:03

IGADs Governance Forum to Promote Political Pluralism, Tolerance Among Members

1 May 2021, 15:02 Comments 102 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Politics Updates
IGAD Executive Workneh Gebeyehu Secretary chats with youths at the meeting in Entebbe IGAD

In short
According to Siraj Fegessa, the IGAD Peace and Security Division Director, the forum will serve as the main dialogue forum of IGAD members in all governance matters.

 

