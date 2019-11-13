Christopher Kisekka
Iganga Top Care Candidates will be Assessed Normally-UNEB Top story

13 Nov 2019, 17:09 Comments 213 Views Human rights Education Misc Updates
Some of the affected students. UNEB says they will be assessed ‘normally’ despite missing first exam

In short
Jennifer Kalule, the UNEB Spokesperson, says they have received informal requests to avail the candidates a supplementary paper but this isn’t provided for in their polices.

 

Mentioned: Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb)

