IGG Arrests Former Amuria District Speaker for Fraud

In short
Charles Engoru Echemu, also former District Council Speaker in Amuria District was arrested on Thursday for causing financial loss to the government. Echemu is accused of refusing to refund 6.4 Million Shillings to Amuria District Local Government for salary that he received over and above his statutory entitlement.
IGG Arrests Former Amuria District Speaker for Fraud20 Jan 2022, 15:30 Comments 156 Views Amuria, Uganda Local government Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Charles Engoru Echemu amuria district council fraud in local government pro igg ali munira
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.