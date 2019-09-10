Fahad Jjingo
21:52

IGG Arrests Lyantonde Officials for Alleged Embezzlement Of UGX 30M

10 Sep 2019, 21:51 Comments 144 Views Education Local government Misc Updates

In short
A team of detectives from the Inspectorate of Government-IG picked up the suspects from their offices on Tuesday afternoon. The IG Spokesperson, Munira Ali confirmed the trio’s arrest, saying they face charges of abuse of office and mismanagement of public funds among other cases.

 

Tagged with: lyantonde education officials arrested for alleged embezzlement of funds office of igg investigates district officials over abuse of office
Mentioned: igg office lyantonde district local government

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.