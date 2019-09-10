In short
A team of detectives from the Inspectorate of Government-IG picked up the suspects from their offices on Tuesday afternoon. The IG Spokesperson, Munira Ali confirmed the trio’s arrest, saying they face charges of abuse of office and mismanagement of public funds among other cases.
IGG Arrests Lyantonde Officials for Alleged Embezzlement Of UGX 30M
