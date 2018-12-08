IGG: BoU Probe Exposes Poor Governance Practices

In short
Justice Mulyagonja says that failure to enforce good governance practices enabled corrupt officials at Central Bank to engage in corrupt tendencies. She stressed the need to increase accountability for governance in the fight against corruption.
IGG: BoU Probe Exposes Poor Governance Practices8 Dec 2018, 17:16 Comments 205 Views Business and finance Court Politics Report
IGG -Justice Irene Mulyagonja Kakooza Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.