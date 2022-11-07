IGG Cautions Magyezi Against Interference

In short

“We note that this is not the first incident in, which your conduct could be perceived as an obstruction of the IG in the execution of its mandate to which we take exception. Be advised that hindering or obstruction of any person acting in the exercise of powers conferred by the office of the IG is an offense and thus punishable under section 35 (g) of the same act. By copy of this letter, the permanent secretary is further directed to implement the IG decision contained in our letter of 27th October 2022 without any further delays," the letter reads