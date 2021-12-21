EDSON KINENE
13:29

IGG Investigates Collapse of UGX 25M Katete Bridge Stand Poles

21 Dec 2021, 13:16 Comments 95 Views Mbarara City, Mbarara, Western Region, Uganda Local government Updates
The collapsed Barrier poles they hit two vehicles in tarnsit (3)

In short
Fredrick Okech, the Mbarara Regional Inspectorate Officer, says that they have commenced a value for money audit after receiving a complaint from a whistleblower.

 

