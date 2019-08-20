In short
In an August 15th letter to Andrew Kitaka, the Acting Executive Director, Kampala Capital City Authority, the Deputy Inspector General of Government, Mariam Wangadya notes that the Inspectorate of Government is in receipt of several complaints where in it is alleged that Komugisha is corrupt and has exhibited unethical conduct while executing her duties.
IGG Investigates Kampala District Land Board Secretary for Corruption 20 Aug 2019
Tagged with: IGG Martha Komugisha
