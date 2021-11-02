Joan Akello
IGG Kamya to Handle Entebbe's Municipal Toilet Confusion

Some residents and visitors say they usually urinate behind the toilets while some dump feaces in polyethene bags under the erected water tank

Local leaders reported the locked and blocked toilets that have been unusable for over a year now to the Inspector General of Government, yet the municipal council appropriates money for their renovation and routine maintenance.

 

