IGG Orders Interdiction of Six Maracha District Officials

In short
In a letter dated September 7th, Twinomugisha noted that the officials are being investigated by the Inspectorate of Government, Statehouse Anti-Corruption Unit, and Police Criminal Investigations department over abuse of office and causing financial loss of 1.9 billion Shillings that was meant for the construction of Kololo Public Seed Secondary school in Tara sub-county.
IGG Orders Interdiction of Six Maracha District Officials13 Sep 2022, 12:23 Comments 47 Views Maracha, Uganda Local government Education Crime Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.