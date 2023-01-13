IGG Probes Embezzlement Cases in Lwengo District

In short
The investigations have been prompted by a report of the District Public Accounts Committee which highlighted deceitful expenditure and syndicated misappropriation of public funds in different departments of the district.
IGG Probes Embezzlement Cases in Lwengo District13 Jan 2023, 14:49 Comments 57 Views Lwengo District, Uganda Local government Updates
Tagged with: Corruption Reports in Lwengo Embezzlement of Public funds
Mentioned: Inspector General of Government (IGG)
