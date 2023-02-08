Samuel Amanya
11:34

IGG Probes Kabale University Top Managers

8 Feb 2023, 11:19 Comments 65 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Education Updates
Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe ,Deputy IG(with a bag) and Sam Agaba , IG in charge for Kigezi ariving at Kabale University on Tuesday

In short
The top management of the university is accused of influencing the recruitment of staff and promotions based on ethnicity and religion ever since the university was turned into a public institution in July 2015.

 

