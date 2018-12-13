IGG Rescinds Orders to Sack Kalungu DEO

In short
In a letter dated December 6th, the deputy IGG indicates that they have clearly studied Bbaales appeal to their office and established that some of his documents had not been captured in the earlier complaint filed to the inspectorate, thereby being omitted by the investigators.
IGG Rescinds Orders to Sack Kalungu DEO13 Dec 2018, 19:48 Comments 95 Views Kalungu, Uganda Education Report
In short
Tagged with: deputy igg mariam wangadya withdraws order to sack kalungu deo bbaale david mukasa kalungu district education officer richard kyabaggu kalungu l.cv chairperson confirms the igg communication
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.