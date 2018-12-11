Dear Jeanne
21:07

8 Police Officers In Trouble Over Scouts Jamboree Funds

11 Dec 2018, 21:05 Comments 62 Views Crime Report
A picture of the message that was sent to all units Dear Jeanne

A picture of the message that was sent to all units Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
According to a message signed by Moses Muluya, under the Police Human Resource Administration Directorate, the investigations that have been ongoing relate to the funds that were released to facilitate the International Scouts Centenary Jamboree at Kaazi between October 18th and 28th 2015.

 

Tagged with: investigation summons accusation
Mentioned: international scouts centenary jamboree international scouts jamboree inspector general of government inspector general of police igg

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.