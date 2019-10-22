IGG Summons Omoro LCV Chairperson Over Abuse of Office

In short
It’s alleged that on 7th November 2018, Okao received unspecified amount of money from the district to attend a meeting of Uganda Local Governments Association – ULGA in Koboko district. However, he did not attend the meeting.
IGG Summons Omoro LCV Chairperson Over Abuse of Office22 Oct 2019, 15:28 Comments 179 Views Omoro, Uganda Politics Local government Updates
