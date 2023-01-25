In short
Beti Olive Kamya, the Inspector General of Government (IGG) says that the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) cannot investigate itself and that her office will instead carry out a systematic inquiry in the institution that seeks to cure the persistent corruption scandals.
IGG to Probe Corruption Allegations at Entebbe Airport
