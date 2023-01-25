Olive Nakatudde
14:33

IGG to Probe Corruption Allegations at Entebbe Airport

25 Jan 2023, 14:19 Comments 177 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Crime Report
The Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya

The Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya

In short
Beti Olive Kamya, the Inspector General of Government (IGG) says that the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) cannot investigate itself and that her office will instead carry out a systematic inquiry in the institution that seeks to cure the persistent corruption scandals.

 

Tagged with: Entebbe International Airport Inspectorate of Government Olive Beti Kamya, the Inspector General of Government

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.