IG Warns Local Councils Against Using Gov’t Cash for Oulanyah’s Burial

4 Apr 2022
Late Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah - Photo by Dominic Ochola

Geoffrey Matovu, the Regional Inspectorate Officer in Gulu told URN in an interview that it would a double expenditure if the districts in Acholi Sub–Region use money from the government vote to contribute to the funeral since Oulanyah will be accorded a state funeral.

 

