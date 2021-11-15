Kiberu Gideon
Ignore Museveni Views on Land, FDC Tells NRM Leaders

15 Nov 2021

In short
Speaking to reporters today at the party headquarters at Najjanankumbi, Ibrahim Ssemuju Nganda the FDC party spokesperson, said that land problems in the country cannot be solved by changing the land tenure system but by planning for the large growing population.

 

Mentioned: , Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)

