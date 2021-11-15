Ignore Museveni Views on Land, FDC Tells NRM Leaders

In short
Speaking to reporters today at the party headquarters at Najjanankumbi, Ibrahim Ssemuju Nganda the FDC party spokesperson, said that land problems in the country cannot be solved by changing the land tenure system but by planning for the large growing population.
Ignore Museveni Views on Land, FDC Tells NRM Leaders15 Nov 2021, 18:07 Comments 214 Views Politics Updates
In short
Mentioned: , Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.