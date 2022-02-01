Nebert Rugadya
18:46

Ignore NGOs, Museven Tells Oil Companies as they Commit to Get Oil Flowing in 2025

1 Feb 2022, 18:37 Comments 287 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Environment Updates
Oil and gas activities to intensify following announcement of FID

Oil and gas activities to intensify following announcement of FID

In short
“We are fully aware of the important social and environmental challenges it represents. We will pay particular attention to use local skills, to develop them through training programs, to boost the local industrial sector in order to maximize the positive local return of this project," said TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné.

 

Tagged with: Oil and Gas

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.