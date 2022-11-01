IGP Condemns Busiika Police Station Attack

In short
Preliminary Police investigations show that the assailants who were about seven, emerged from three different sides, two in front and one from behind, and were armed with a pistol and guns.
IGP Condemns Busiika Police Station Attack1 Nov 2022, 07:07 Comments 261 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Attack On Police Stations
Mentioned: Bombo Military Hospital Busiika Police Station
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.