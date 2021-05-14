IGP Ochola Appoints Regional PSU Commanders

In short
Assistant Commissioner of Police –ACP Emmanuel Muheirwe signed the appointments of new PSU heads on behalf of IGP Ochola. The new PSU heads are tasked to ensure every incident of corruption, bribery, extortion, human rights abuse and any other scandalous manner is captured and headquarters alerted to it.
IGP Ochola Appoints Regional PSU Commanders14 May 2021, 16:58 Comments 179 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
