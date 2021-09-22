IGP Ochola Battling Unstable High Blood Pressure - Pathologist

In short
The police has finally spoken out on the health of Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola, saying the head of Police is suffering from unstable high blood pressure.
IGP Ochola Battling Unstable High Blood Pressure - Pathologist22 Sep 2021, 15:58 Comments 202 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: High blood pressure IGP Martin OKoth Ochola Uganda Police
Mentioned: Parliament Uganda Police
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.