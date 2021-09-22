Alex Otto
IGP Ochola Battling Unstable High Blood Pressure - Pathologist

22 Sep 2021, 15:58 Comments 202 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Inspector General of Police, JM Okoth Ochola UPF Photo

The police has finally spoken out on the health of Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola, saying the head of Police is suffering from unstable high blood pressure.

 

