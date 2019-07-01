In short
Ochola, who presided over the opening of a five-day retreat of CID Commanders at their headquarters at Kibuli in Kampala on Monday, tasked Niwagaba to explain to his more than 200 colleagues where he put the money exhibits he recovered in a recent crime he handled.
IGP Ochola Grills Kiruhura CID Commander Over Missing Exhibits1 Jul 2019, 18:02 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.