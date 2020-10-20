Kato Joseph
18:31

IGP Ochola Sends Team to Apologize to Bishop Kaggwa over Mbogo Clan Fracas

20 Oct 2020, 18:20 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Courtsey image of AIGP Asan Kasingye and Bishop Kaggwa

Courtsey image of AIGP Asan Kasingye and Bishop Kaggwa

In short
Ochola’s team that has this afternoon apologized to Bishop Kaggwa was led by Chief Political Commissar –CPC, Assistant Inspector General of Police –AIGP Asan Kasingye, accompanied by director human resource development AIGP Godfrey Golooba and director crime intelligence AIGP Chris Ddamulira.

 

Tagged with: Chief Political Commissar. Director Crime Intelligence. Director Human Resource Dev

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.