IGP Ochola Should Be Held Accountable for Inciting Violence Against Journalists-HRNJ

The Executive Director of Human Rights Network for Journalists (HRNJ), Robert Sempala said that Ochola’s statement led to an increase in cases against journalists. Sempala told Members of Parliament on the Human Rights Committee that they registered 174 cases of human rights violations against journalists during the electoral process.
IGP Ochola Should Be Held Accountable for Inciting Violence Against Journalists-HRNJ7 Apr 2021, 11:04 Comments 289 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Media Updates
