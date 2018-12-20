Dear Jeanne
IGP Ochola Transfers 12 Senior Officers

20 Dec 2018 Kampala, Uganda

In a message released on Thursday and signed by the Director Human Resource Administration Hajji Moses Balimwoyo, Moses Muluya who has been the commissioner Human Resource Management has been appointed the new commandant Railway police.

 

