In short
By press time, 331 names have been posted on the police communication platform as having been appointed or transferred to new places. The moved officers range from the ranks of Commissioner of Police (CP) to Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP).
IGP Ochola Transfers Hundreds of CID Officers
