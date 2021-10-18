17-Year Old Arrested for Announcing IGP Ochola Dead

In short
Charles Twine, the CID spokesperson said on September 22, 2021, a post Facebook by an account under the name Brison Olywl Oz declared that Ochola had “finally died” and that he should “rest in peace” prompting investigations into the incident.
17-Year Old Arrested for Announcing IGP Ochola Dead18 Oct 2021, 17:50 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
