17-Year Old Arrested for Announcing IGP Ochola Dead

IGP Ochola Martin

Charles Twine, the CID spokesperson said on September 22, 2021, a post Facebook by an account under the name Brison Olywl Oz declared that Ochola had “finally died” and that he should “rest in peace” prompting investigations into the incident.

 

