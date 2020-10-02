IGP Orders CID to Investigate MP Simeo Nsubuga for Threatening to Kill

In short
This follows audio which has been circulating on various media platforms, Nsubuga who recently lost the NRM parliamentary primaries was heard threatening to kill a one Sonko for allegedly trying to woo his supporters to his opponent’s side.
IGP Orders CID to Investigate MP Simeo Nsubuga for Threatening to Kill2 Oct 2020, 15:44 Comments 86 Views Crime Politics Updates
