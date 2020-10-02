Baker Batte
15:48

IGP Orders CID to Investigate MP Simeo Nsubuga for Threatening to Kill

2 Oct 2020, 15:44 Comments 86 Views Crime Politics Updates

In short
This follows audio which has been circulating on various media platforms, Nsubuga who recently lost the NRM parliamentary primaries was heard threatening to kill a one Sonko for allegedly trying to woo his supporters to his opponent’s side.

 

Tagged with: 2021 Elections
Mentioned: Semeo Nsubuga

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.