IGP Orders Commanders to Release Suspects with Minor Offences

In short
Uganda has recorded 11 deaths and 11 confirmed cases of Ebola from communities in Mubende district over the last week. But as the Ministry of Health embarks on contact tracing in the areas of Mubende, Kyegegwa, Kassanda and Mityana, the Police Force is also seeking to decongest its cells to control the spread of the virus.
IGP Orders Commanders to Release Suspects with Minor Offences23 Sep 2022
In short
Tagged with: Ebola outbreak
