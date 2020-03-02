In short
Enanga says the IGP has directed the Traffic police Investigation unit under the command of Assistant Superintendent of Police –ASP Pamela Kentaro to conduct a comprehensive probe and ensure the public is informed of whatever transpired on the fateful day.
IGP Orders Traffic Police to Probe Nabukenya's Death Top story2 Mar 2020, 16:27 Comments 213 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Mentioned: Assistant Superintendent of Police CCTV Closed Circuit Television Fred Enanga Inspector General of Police Martin Ochola Nakawa-Ntinda Pamela Kentaro Pope Paul Memorial hotel Ritah Nabukenya Robert Kyagulanyi
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.