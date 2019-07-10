In short
Amutuhaire was arrested after a fish dealer Tom Kisubika accused him of plotting to rob him on Sunday, when he intercepted his car registration number UBD 328J at Abayita Ababiri along Kasenyi Road, in Wakiso District. Kisubika reportedly had 45 million Shillings in his car at the time of the incident.
IGP Orders Tribunal to Hasten Trial of Kajjansi Operations Commander10 Jul 2019
