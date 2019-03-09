Emmanuel Okello
Iguru Breaks Silence on Planned Bagungu Secession

Omukama Iguru[Center], Vicent Kirabo the Bishop of Hoima Catholic Diocese[Right], Sheik Ashraf Kugonza, the district Kadhi Bunyoro[left] pose for a group photo with some members of the Orukurato[Parliament ] immediately after the Innauguration Ceremony at

In short
According to Iguru, there is no need for separation from Bunyoro Kingdom since the monarchy is hospitable, unifying and recognizes the values of each tribe.

 

