Iki Iki Parliamentary Aspirant Arrested for Defying COVID-19 Guidelines

18 Jul 2020, 21:37 Comments 105 Views Budaka, Eastern Region, Uganda Election Updates
Ksampanya putting on face mask and neck tie on a police car being escorted to Budaka Police Station

In short
Kampanya was arrested on Saturday from his home at Katira village in Budaka district where he was found with a crowd of people who had allegedly gone to check on him after being discharged from hospital. He had been admitted at Nsambya Hospital for over 4-months sustaining injuries in an accident.

 

