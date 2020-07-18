Iki Iki Parliamentary Aspirant Arrested for Defying COVID-19 Guidelines

In short
Kampanya was arrested on Saturday from his home at Katira village in Budaka district where he was found with a crowd of people who had allegedly gone to check on him after being discharged from hospital. He had been admitted at Nsambya Hospital for over 4-months sustaining injuries in an accident.
Iki Iki Parliamentary Aspirant Arrested for Defying COVID-19 Guidelines18 Jul 2020, 21:37 Comments 105 Views Budaka, Eastern Region, Uganda Election Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.