Ikumbya Health Center III Closed After Five Staff Test Covid-19 Positive

In short
The Luuka district health officer, Christopher Wandira says that the maternity ward and laboratory will remain operational, however, members of the public have been advised to seek medical services from the lower health center IIs or Kiyunga health center IV.
Ikumbya Health Center III Closed After Five Staff Test Covid-19 Positive9 Dec 2020, 18:03 Comments 210 Views Health Report
In short
Tagged with: coronavirus health health center health worker
