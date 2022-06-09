In short
Fazila Ikwaput netted the lone goal for the Crested Cranes in a tight semifinal contest that was played up to the extra time after completing the normal time goalless. Ikwaput’s goal came in the 115th minute of extra time.
Ikwaput Lifts Crested Cranes to Storm CECAFA Senior Women's Championship Final Top story9 Jun 2022, 21:38 Comments 66 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
