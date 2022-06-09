Fahad Muganga
21:39

Ikwaput Lifts Crested Cranes to Storm CECAFA Senior Women's Championship Final Top story

9 Jun 2022, 21:38 Comments 66 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
Ikwaput scored the only goal fir Uganda

In short
Fazila Ikwaput netted the lone goal for the Crested Cranes in a tight semifinal contest that was played up to the extra time after completing the normal time goalless. Ikwaput’s goal came in the 115th minute of extra time.

 

