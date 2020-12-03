EDSON KINENE
20:05

I'll Protect Banyankole and Their Property -Amuriat

3 Dec 2020, 20:04 Comments 164 Views Mitooma District, Uganda 2021 Elections Presidential Race Updates
Patrick Amuriat Oboi and FDC flag bearer for Sheema Municipality Virginia Plan

In short
“I love the people of Ankole, I have good friends from Ankole, I have cousins living in Kazo, they are my first cousins and I will never do harm to anybody, especially the people of Ankole.”

 

