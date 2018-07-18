Illegal Charcoal Burning Gulps Katakwi Forest Cover

In short
Uganda Radio Network has learnt that many charcoal burners in Katakwi are targeting the tree which is locally known as Ekungur in Ateso because it produces high-quality charcoal, which has attracted a large market in neighbouring Kenya. Men, Women and Youth are depending on charcoal for their livelihood.
Nema official and police verify sheer nut tree logs cut into pieces for charcoal in Palam sub county
