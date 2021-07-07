Illegal Charcoal Business, Logging Rampant in East Madi Wildlife Reserve

In short
They are using power saws to indiscriminately and have extensively cut trees down from the stems regardless of their sizes or being among the endangered species which include Shea nuts, Afzelia Africana, Mvule and mahogany.
Illegal Charcoal Business, Logging Rampant in East Madi Wildlife Reserve7 Jul 2021, 15:01 Comments 49 Views Adjumani, Uganda Environment Business and finance Northern Breaking news
A makeshift by some of the illegal dealers erected inside the East Madi Wildlife Reserve. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
In short
Tagged with: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Simon Peter Okoshi and Acting Commandant of the Environmental Police Protection Unit Hajatt Shamira Uganda Wildlife Authority forest destruction in east madi wildlife
Mentioned: East Madi Wildlife Reserve
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.