In short
According to information gathered by our reporter, several schools throughout the country, mostly private, have taken advantage of the initiative to illegally charge parents between Shillings 5,000 and 50,000, purportedly for forms, photographs, and management of data being collected.
Illegal Charges, Lack of Equipment Mar Ongoing Learners' Registration Top story21 Jul 2022, 16:07 Comments 92 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Auditor General report on NIRA registration of pupils has revealed that there was financial mismanagement Login to license this image from 1$.
