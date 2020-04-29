Illegal Guns Fueling Killings In Karamoja - RDC

In short
According to the annual crime report released by Police on Tuesday, Kidepo region – that comprises Abim, Kotido, Kaabong and Karenga topped countrywide with a total of 22 deaths by shooting in the year 2019.
Illegal Guns Fueling Killings In Karamoja - RDC29 Apr 2020, 18:00 Comments 100 Views Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: armed karimojong warriors deaths by shooting kidepo region police annual crime report 2019
Mentioned: Uganda Police Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.