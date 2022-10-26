Illegal Migrant Workers in UAE Left with 5-Days to Surrender

In short
While addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala on Wednesday, Uganda's Ambassador to the Emirates Wanume Zaake Kibedi, said that the UAE government granted a three months’ amnesty effective August to all illegal Ugandan migrants to surrender and be deported.
Illegal Migrant Workers in UAE Left with 5-Days to Surrender26 Oct 2022, 21:40 Comments 236 Views Security Human rights Business and finance Updates
Aisha Namawejje (R) and Joanita Ndagire (L) recently at a national prayer for trafficked workers held at Kololo grounds narrated their ordeals in the Middle East. Photo by Dominic Ochola_URN
