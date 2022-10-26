Illegal Migrant Workers in UAE Left with 5-Days to Surrender

Aisha Namawejje (R) and Joanita Ndagire (L) recently at a national prayer for trafficked workers held at Kololo grounds narrated their ordeals in the Middle East. Photo by Dominic Ochola_URN

In short

While addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala on Wednesday, Uganda's Ambassador to the Emirates Wanume Zaake Kibedi, said that the UAE government granted a three months’ amnesty effective August to all illegal Ugandan migrants to surrender and be deported.