ILO Rescues 3,000 Children From Child Labour

According to a performance report by the Nascent Research and Development Organization- NRDO-U, the implementers of the program in the selected districts, the intervention covered up to 1,626 households in the coffee and tea commercial farming value chains. From this report, 1,620 of the rescued children were male and 1,726 females aged between 5 to 13 years.
ILO Rescues 3,000 Children From Child Labour5 Dec 2022, 16:15 Comments 94 Views Business and finance Human rights Agriculture Updates
